Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $350.23 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00311270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00071748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00534944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.25 or 0.00426982 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,782,546,809 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,782,328,525.731298 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.43348282 USD and is up 16.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $543,499,645.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

