Conflux (CFX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.10 Billion

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $346.12 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,303.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.90 or 0.00306580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011181 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00071207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00531005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.55 or 0.00424199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,782,676,221 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,782,591,247.5908804 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.38774811 USD and is down -10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $333,738,229.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

