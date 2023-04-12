Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.18

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $15.16. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 84,605 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $12.00 to $13.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC increased their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $841.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

