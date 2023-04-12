Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 25.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.21. 667,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,853,179. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.95.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

