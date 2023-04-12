Community Bank N.A. Sells 9,617 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

INTC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,856,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,897,758. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

