Community Bank N.A. Sells 10,030 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The company had a trading volume of 83,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,681. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

