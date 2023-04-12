Community Bank N.A. Sells 100 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,795,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after buying an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 16.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,066,000 after acquiring an additional 366,259 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SRE traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.15. 362,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.23. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.