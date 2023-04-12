Community Bank N.A. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total transaction of $1,524,523.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

CMI traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.93. 1,118,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,567. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

