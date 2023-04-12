Community Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,754,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,582,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $230.16. 280,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,782. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average of $236.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

