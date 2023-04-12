Community Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,898 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Community Bank System makes up approximately 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Community Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.25% of Community Bank System worth $8,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Community Bank System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Activity at Community Bank System

In related news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,948.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.68. 73,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,004. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.17. Community Bank System, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $72.86.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Community Bank System from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.