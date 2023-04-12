Community Bank N.A. Acquires 77,205 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,205 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $54.82. 2,123,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

