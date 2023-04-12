Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

CMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Commercial Metals stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.