Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Trading Up 3.1%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.85 and last traded at $62.59. Approximately 1,192,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,969,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Cloudflare Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of -106.52 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,847 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,611. 15.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

