Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.

SCHJ stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

