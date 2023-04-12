Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,252.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
SCHJ stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.96.
About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ)
- Could Shopify Be A Sneaky Pick For Q2?
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.