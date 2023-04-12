Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7,697.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $246.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.58. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $278.13. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

