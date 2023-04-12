Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,431 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.2% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after buying an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,403,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 56.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,228,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,099,000 after purchasing an additional 807,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,791,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,393,000 after purchasing an additional 618,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

