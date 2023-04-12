Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 9,600.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IXG opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $430.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.30.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

