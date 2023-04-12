Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.85 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,041 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,724 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,654,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after acquiring an additional 334,025 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 757,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 316,928 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $90.26 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

