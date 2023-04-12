Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $131,000 Stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of AOK stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.06. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $31.85 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

