Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 42.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 26,434 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,136 shares during the period.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS HEGD opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a market capitalization of $122.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.50.

About Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

