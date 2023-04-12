Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,342 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

SCHP opened at $53.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $59.78.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

