Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,059 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 744.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.98 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

