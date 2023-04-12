CIBC Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Target Price to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s previous close.

CHE.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.25 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CHE.UN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$7.79. 251,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$6.65 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The company has a market cap of C$900.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.