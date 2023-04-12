Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,420,000 after acquiring an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after acquiring an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Church & Dwight by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.09. 339,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,429. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.