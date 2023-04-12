Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $154.98 and last traded at $153.49. 1,104,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,967,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.40.
Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01.
Cheniere Energy Company Profile
Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
