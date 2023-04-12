Chainbing Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $730.65 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Chainbing has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $730.65 million and approximately $37,434.98 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

