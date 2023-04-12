Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 3.5%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 187,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,524,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

