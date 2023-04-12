Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Trading Up 3.5%

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.14 and last traded at $7.10. Approximately 187,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,524,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 4.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
