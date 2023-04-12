CEEK VR (CEEK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.25 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0855 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $68.92 million and $3.25 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007336 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00027736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018344 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,994.78 or 1.00057803 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.08832061 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,639,430.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

