CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.80

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 1534947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,006,000 after purchasing an additional 256,144 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

