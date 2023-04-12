Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $22.61. 443,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,193,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $976.95 million, a PE ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences ( NASDAQ:SAVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Barry purchased 11,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $302,193.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,528.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cassava Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.