CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.
CarMax Trading Up 9.6 %
KMX opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax
About CarMax
CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarMax (KMX)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.