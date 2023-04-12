CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax Trading Up 9.6 %

KMX opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. CarMax has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CarMax by 111.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in CarMax by 654.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

