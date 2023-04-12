Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.75 Per Share

Capital & Regional Plc (LON:CAL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital & Regional Stock Up 6.9 %

LON CAL opened at GBX 59.88 ($0.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £101.31 million, a PE ratio of 1,866.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.72. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.80 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67 ($0.83).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

