Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases Shares of 6,286 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.63.

PNFP stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. 186,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $1,773,447.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

