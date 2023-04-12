Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 425 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

KMB stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.85. 367,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,450. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

