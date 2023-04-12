Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tenable were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,052,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tenable by 1,772.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 603,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,346,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,086,000 after acquiring an additional 466,047 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,079. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $58,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

