Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,557 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.16% of Titan International worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Titan International by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Titan International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 288,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Titan International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Titan International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Titan International Price Performance

NYSE TWI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. Titan International, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Titan International had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. Analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Titan International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.