Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 211,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after buying an additional 22,542 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $135,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $41,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,247,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,113,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.85, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,265 shares of company stock worth $9,548,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

