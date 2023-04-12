Capital Investment Counsel Inc Decreases Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 121,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,706,000 after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,014,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,266,000 after acquiring an additional 521,883 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 137,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $45.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,980,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,765. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $45.94.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.