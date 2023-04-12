Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 5,703 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 11,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $1,112,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,861.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,216 shares of company stock worth $1,527,578 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.85. 301,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,452. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

