Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 1,190 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 5,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 749 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $91.90.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.90. 538,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,363. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $146.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.94%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.