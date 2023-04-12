Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

About Canon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Canon by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 801,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 537,692 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth $8,282,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth $4,843,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Canon by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 892,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Canon during the 3rd quarter worth $4,047,000. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.