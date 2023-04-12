Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canon from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Canon Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of CAJ stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24.
Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.
