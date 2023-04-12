Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Bought by Montgomery Investment Management Inc.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cameco by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Cameco Trading Up 0.9 %

About Cameco

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 148.95, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.