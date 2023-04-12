Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHW stock opened at $5.95 on Wednesday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.33 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.