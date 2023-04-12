Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 588 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,768 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.38.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,562.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $295.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.82 and a 1-year high of $402.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

