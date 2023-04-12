Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,382,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 163,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHC opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

