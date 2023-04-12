Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 84,482 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 84,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

BRBR stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

