Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $13.10 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 2.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $13,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

