Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.51 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Chemed makes up about 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Chemed worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Chemed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total value of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE CHE opened at $558.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $519.95 and its 200-day moving average is $499.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $430.16 and a 12-month high of $563.08.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Stories

