Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,076 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $124.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

