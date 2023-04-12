Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Down 3.7%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.74 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 436,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,534,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bumble from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Bumble alerts:

Bumble Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Bumble

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bumble by 305.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after buying an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter worth approximately $15,445,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bumble by 42.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bumble by 342.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,273,000 after buying an additional 612,302 shares in the last quarter.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.